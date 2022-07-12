Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 345 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,395 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 744.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.97.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,548,632. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 20,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

