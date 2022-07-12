Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,014. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

