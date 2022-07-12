Lapides Asset Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 97,668 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,773,000 after buying an additional 431,229 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.