Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. NCR makes up approximately 2.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of NCR worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 273.45 and a beta of 1.57.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

