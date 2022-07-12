Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 60,100 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. American Vanguard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of American Vanguard worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $3,710,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,139. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $680.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

