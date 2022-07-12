Lapides Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $183.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

