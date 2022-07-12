Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

LSTR stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,625. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

