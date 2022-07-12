Kava (KAVA) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $382.07 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008513 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 230,269,753 coins and its circulating supply is 225,301,004 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.