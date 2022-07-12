Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 536 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $515.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

