Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,651 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAPR. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $6,828,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 100,199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 378.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000.

Shares of KAPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,094. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

