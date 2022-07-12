Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

NYSE:GWW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

