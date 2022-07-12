Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90,093.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $201,980.08 and approximately $90,093.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

