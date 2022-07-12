Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

