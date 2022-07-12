Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 147,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,383. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

