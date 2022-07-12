Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.74 ($23.74) and last traded at €23.70 ($23.70). Approximately 244,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.98 ($22.98).
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.80.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)
