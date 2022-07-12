Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.74 ($23.74) and last traded at €23.70 ($23.70). Approximately 244,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.98 ($22.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.80.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

