Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.04). 573,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 198,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.16).

The company has a market capitalization of £472.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.

Get Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

About Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.