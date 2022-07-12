Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.04). 573,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 198,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.16).
The company has a market capitalization of £472.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.
About Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI)
