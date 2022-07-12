JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.