JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.00) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

G24 stock opened at €53.14 ($53.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 52.27. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a one year high of €73.36 ($73.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

