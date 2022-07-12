JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.39. 44,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,368. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

