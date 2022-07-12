JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 131,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,841. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.