JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 131,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,841. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

