JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $224,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 77,781 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.