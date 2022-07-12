Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of JHG opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

