iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.