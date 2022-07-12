iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

