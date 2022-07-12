iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 21,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

