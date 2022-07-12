iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

