IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

