International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.42

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 100887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
A number of research firms have commented on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €1.95 ($1.95) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.