International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.42

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 100887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €1.95 ($1.95) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.57). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 605.69%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.