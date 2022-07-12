Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,346. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
