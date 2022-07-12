Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,346. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.