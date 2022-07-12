Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,260.

Shares of TSE OSK traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.60. 614,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,187. The stock has a market cap of C$908.59 million and a P/E ratio of -189.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.97. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.0405776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

