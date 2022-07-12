Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 128,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.