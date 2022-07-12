InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0-113.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.01 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
INMD stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
