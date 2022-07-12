IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.27

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 35270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

