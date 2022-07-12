Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $77.64 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.