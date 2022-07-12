HOPR Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $23.84 million and approximately $777,539.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

