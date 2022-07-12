Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. 402,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,783. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

