Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00089556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00251784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00043885 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

