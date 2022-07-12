Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 587,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,446,834 shares.The stock last traded at $129.70 and had previously closed at $130.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

