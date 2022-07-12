Head-To-Head Analysis: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 26.27% 49.62% 16.29% Otonomy N/A -86.69% -52.90%

Zoetis has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoetis and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 2 8 0 2.80 Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zoetis currently has a consensus price target of $229.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.77%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Otonomy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Zoetis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Otonomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $7.78 billion 10.72 $2.04 billion $4.36 40.61 Otonomy $130,000.00 963.30 -$51.18 million ($0.78) -2.82

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. Otonomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Otonomy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, which include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products that comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives, which offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company provides portable blood and urine analysis testing, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. It also develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

