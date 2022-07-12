Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.73. 9,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 937,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

