Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €42.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.20 ($21.20) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.32 ($21.32) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($44.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.