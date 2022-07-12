Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 16.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 192,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 126,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

