Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 16.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 192,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 126,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.
Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)
