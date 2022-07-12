Hakka.Finance Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $744,809.36 and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

