Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HLG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $348.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.03.
About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.