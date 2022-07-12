Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.43.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

