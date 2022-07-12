General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.36% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of GE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 68,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,199. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

