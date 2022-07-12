General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.79.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 7,272,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

