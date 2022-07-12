GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of GATX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 164,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,478. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

