Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

