Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,286,000.

VTV opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

